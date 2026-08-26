The date in which off-contract players can speak to rival clubs has been reverted back to the previous May 1st deadline.

Since 2024, Super League players entering the final year of their contract have been able to negotiate deals with rival clubs from December 1st, essentially once they are in the final 12 months of their contract.

However, clubs have now been informed that the date is being moved back to May following discussions in regulatory meetings throughout the year.

There are seen to be pros and cons for both dates. When the decision was made to move the approach date to December, it was argued that it aligned with the NRL and also gave players better opportunity to secure employment, while many clubs admitted that the May deadline was never truly adhered to across the competition.

However, it was argued by many that essentially having to make a decision on players 12 months before their contract expires was too early and left clubs in a difficult decision of either having to re-sign a player they weren’t sure on, or risk losing them. It was also argued that players signing for other clubs before the upcoming season had even started wasn’t ideal.

In the end, it has been decided to revert back to May, but whether it will make any materialistic difference to player transfers appears doubtful at this piece.

Since the change, there are numerous examples of players signing for other clubs before the season had started, and even more that had completed deals before May. Some of the earlier examples included Wakefield Trinity signing Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken and Tommy Makinson agreeing to sign for Catalans Dragons.

Clubs can give players permission to speak to other clubs before the deadline should they deem it appropriate. That said, it’s likely that players and the agents who negotiate the deals will not be impressed with the move given it technically limits the amount of time they have to secure the future of players.

It will make no difference this year though, with most clubs now already finalising their plans.