Betfred set to exit as rugby league’s title sponsor

Betfred’s near decade-long association with Super League appears set to come to an end at tbe conclusion of the season.

The betting firm have been title sponsors of Super League since 2017 and have expanded their sponsorship during that time through the likes of the Challenge Cup, Women’s Super League and more.

However, Love Rugby League understands that partnership is set to come to an end. Talks are not thought to have commenced regarding an extension to the deal, which expires at the end of the year.

Sources have informed Love Rugby League that while no official confirmation has been sent to club, there is an understanding that RL Commercial has begun the process of finding a new title sponsor for next season.

Last week, it was announced that Betfred were closing 132 shops, which would result in the loss of 600 jobs.

It remains to be seen whether RL Commercial will look for a similar partner to sponsor all their competitions, of if they intend to find multiple partners moving forward.

It comes at a time when there’s plenty of deals to be done, most notably the broadcast deal which remains unsigned. It is looking increasingly likely that Sky will extend their agreement to showcase Super League, though they aren’t expected to show all seven games per round as per the current agreement.

There’s also a potential partnership with the NRL, which has been ongoing for months. Officials down under are thought to have held a meeting regarding their plans for Super League in the last few days and are expected to table an official proposal this week.