Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess believes there is a ‘conversation to be had’ on whether or not London Broncos should remain in Super League: and he insists they have shown more growth than some other top-flight sides.

The Broncos‘ final game in Super League for the foreseeable future takes place at Warrington on Friday night, as Mike Eccles’ side look to secure the result that would ensure they avoid finishing bottom of the competition.

They will be removed from Super League no matter what due to IMG’s gradings system, which has led to outcry and debate over the future of rugby league in the capita.

And Burgess admits he has been ‘in awe’ of the way London have applied themselves under Mike Eccles this season – and says they have shown some other Super League clubs up with their progression.

He said: “The question has to be whether or not they’ve added something to the season this year, and I think the answer to that is a resounding yes. Everyone’s enjoying them being a part of the league. They’ve shown growth and development – probably more than others at times. I believe there has to be a conversation had.”

Burgess also admitted he had been particularly impressed by Eccles, who is attracting admirers for the way he has guided London through a difficult season.

“You can only be in awe of what he’s done,” he said of Eccles. “He’s got limited resources, they’re up and down from London every week – he’s done a great job with them. They’re competing every single week.

“They’ve shown what they’re capable of doing if they’re allowed a bit of time, and they’ve got a bloke there who believes in them. They clearly believe in him and they’re playing for him. You’ve got to take your hat off to him.

“They’ve been brilliant. They’ve been really good. Mike and his team have got their players galvanised and they’re believing in the fight. I think they’ve been great for the game and everyone’s got behind them. That’s not in a sympathetic way either – I think everyone’s appreciated the fight and spirit they’ve shown as a team.”

