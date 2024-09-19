Stop what you’re doing and watch Tui Lolohea’s INCREDIBLE Super League try of the season contender

There are plenty of contenders for Super League’s try of the season: but we think Tui Lolohea may well have a shot at taking the award given what he did on Thursday night.

Okay, there may be a shade of recency bias in that statement: as mentioned, there have been some stunning tries of all sorts scored throughout 2024.

Individual long-range efforts, mind-boggling finishes and world-class team tries have all been scored throughout this season – but Lolohea has just staked a claim to have scored the best try of the year without question.

The game may well have been a dead rubber, with Huddersfield Giants taking on Castleford Tigers in a game which had little impact on the final outcome for either of the two sides this season.

But it was at least notable for Lolohea’s stunning individual try midway through the first half.

Collecting Rowan Milnes’ kick inside his own half, Lolohea decided to take matters into his own hands. He danced past one tackle before opting to chip over the Castleford line.

Lolohea then regathered superbly before out-sprinting three Castleford defenders including Jason Qareqare all the way to the line to finish off a stunning individual effort. And you can watch it below:

When the award is handed out later in the season, Lolohea must surely have a case to at least be on the shortlist.

It’s been a season to forget for him and the Giants – but that was at least one moment that will be remembered for the right reasons.

