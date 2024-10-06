St Helens target historic treble as Jodie Cunningham reflects on ‘exciting’ first year in job

St Helens are targeting a historic treble when they take on reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints, who have clinched the Women’s Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield this year, host reigning champions York at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm), having earned home advantage for the Grand Final after finishing top.

Matty Smith’s side have won 13 of their 14 games in the regular campaign, beating rivals Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals.

And for Saints skipper Jodie Cunningham, who battled knee injuries at the beginning of the year, these grand occasions will never get old.

“They never get old,” Cunningham told Love Rugby League with a smile. “I think the older you get, the more you probably appreciate every opportunity to play in a final or be part of big games because you don’t know how many you’ve got left.

“At the start of the year, I’ll be honest, I was struggling with my knees. I had to have another knee operation and I was in pain all the time through pre-season.

“I actually love conditioning and love running, that’s where I’m best and that’s what gives me confidence on the pitch, that I’m fit and I know I can work hard. Work rate is my thing as a player, I’m not the most skilful or the fastest or the strongest – but I’ll keep going.

“But I felt like I was in pain and struggling in pre-season, thinking have I got the ability to do that? I’ve been supported massively through the club and through England as well, I had a strict programme and I’ve felt incredible this year and my body has felt the healthiest it has.

“I’ve really just enjoyed it, even more so when you get into big games and finals. You think ‘wow, that could be my last’ because you never know what might happen.

“It definitely doesn’t get old and to do the treble again would be unreal – I think more so than 2021 – more so because of the competition.

“The competition is so tough now, to do a treble or to only lose one game all year would be an outstanding achievement with the level of competition we’re playing against. I think, for me, is something that never gets old and it’s one that I’ll really treasure if we get the opportunity to do it.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Penrith Panthers insert themselves into the game’s all-time greats after NRL Grand Final history

England stalwart Cunningham was appointed in the role of head of women’s pathways and performance at St Helens back in January, with the ultimate goal of helping bring through and develop the next crop of talent.

So how has she found her first season working in her new role alongside playing?

“Challenging, exciting, tough at times but I’ve really enjoyed it,” Cunningham told Love Rugby League.

“I think there are loads of benefits of the fact that I’m doing this job and I’m doing this role, understanding the girls and what they need and what they think will benefit the first-team and having that understanding for our pathways as well and what they need.

“But it’s also challenging because there’s been times when I want to just focus on being a player but I’m not, I’ve still got to organise things. At the Wigan game, I was trying to organise mascots and getting our academy team to get their photo on the pitch at half-time – I had my laptop out!

“Rudgey (Emily Rudge) was laughing at me in the changing rooms because we had done our team talk and I got my laptop out sorting out tickets! They were laughing saying ‘will you put that laptop away?!’ so it’s hard sometimes to switch off from one to the other but I also do think that both roles benefit each other in a way, so it’s just about managing that, but I’m enjoying it.”

Watch the 2024 Women’s Super League Grand Final between St Helens and York Valkyrie on Sky Sports + Main Channel, 4:30pm kick-off.

SUNDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 Major World Club Challenge update with date and location revealed after Penrith Panthers’ NRL triumph

👉 The elite club Wigan Warriors could join after reaching latest Grand Final

👉 The Super League stars who could feature in 2024 Pacific Championships: Lam, Marsters, Qareqare…