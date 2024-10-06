The focus in the northern hemisphere is firmly on the Super League play-offs, but the upcoming Pacific Championships will appear on overseas players’ radars in the coming weeks.

The international tournament Down Under will see Australia, New Zealand and new entrants Tonga battle it out in the premier Pacific Cup competition, while Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Cook Islands square off for the Pacific Bowl title.

There’s also promotion and relegation at stake this year, with the nation that ends bottom of the Pacific Cup group facing the winners of the Pacific Bowl in a one-off tie to decide who competes in the top tier come 2025.

There will be plenty of Super League interest in the tournament, with plenty of players from clubs across the competition representing their nations this autumn.

But which ones will return to the southern hemisphere later this year? Well, here is our best bet at all the Super League stars that could feature in the Pacific Championships in 2024.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League duo beam over flying Papua New Guinea flag following Dream Team inclusions

Australia and New Zealand

It seems very unlikely that there’ll be anyone in the Australia squad from Super League this autumn, and the case could well be the same for New Zealand, too. Maybe Hull KR centre Peta Hiku, who has enjoyed a stunning season in Super League, could earn a call-up for the Kiwis but it’s a slim chance, you suspect given there aren’t many players in recent years who have played for the Kangaroos or Kiwis whilst plying their trade in Super League.

Tonga

Kristian Woolf’s Tonga will take Samoa’s spot in the Pacific Championships this year, with Samoa in turn facing England in a two-Test series.

Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone was incredibly unlucky to miss out on the Tonga squad for their tour of England in 2023, but he could get the call-up this year for the Pacific Cup.

Tom Amone in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

He’s not the only Leyther that could be donning the red and white of Tonga this Autumn either, with loose forward John Asiata also a potential option for Woolf. Asiata could also feature for Samoa in their series with England.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants half-back Tui Lolohea is likely to be included in Tonga’s autumn squad having featured 17 times for them since his debut in 2015.

Hull KR back-rower Kelepi Tanginoa has never donned a Tonga shirt, but is eligible to do so. After a thoroughly impressive debut year with the Robins, he could be in with an outside chance of inclusion.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS: England star could miss Samoa series after ugly incident in NRL play-off clash

Papua New Guinea

Super League is becoming a hotbed for Papua New Guinean talent, and there will likely be a large group of players from the competition in their squad this year.

Keeping up with the trend, Leigh duo Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam will almost certainly be among the Kumuls’ squad this autumn.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers trio Sylvester Namo, Liam Horne and Nixon Putt could also be included, and London Broncos prop Emmanuel Waine is also a possibility for new PNG boss Jason Demetriou.

2024 Super League Dream Team members, and former Leeds teammates, Rhyse Martin and Nene Macdonald will almost certainly be named. They have both enjoyed fantastic seasons, starring for the Rhinos and Salford Red Devils respectively.

And you’d lean towards Rodrick Tai being named by Demetriou, too, with the centre having had a tremendous first year in Super League with Warrington Wolves.

Fiji

Castleford winger Jason Qareqare is expected to be among Fiji‘s squad this autumn.

The Lautoka-born winger made 17 appearances across the season for the Fords, scoring six tries in the process. Qareqare also impressed during Fiji’s Pacific Bowl campaign last year, so will likely retain his spot in the team.

Jason Qareqare in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

St Helens back Waqa Blake hasn’t enjoyed a great season, but could well still be included in Wise Kativerata’s squad, looking to add to his five caps.

Veteran Kevin Naiqama has 24 caps for Fiji, but hasn’t featured on the international front since the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Similarly, Leigh prop Ben Nakubuwai – who has spent the second half of 2024 on loan in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers – has 13 caps for Fiji. He hasn’t played since the last World Cup either, though.

Salford forward King Vuniyayawa is a regular for Fiji, but saw his season cut short through a substantial ankle injury. It’s not known whether he’ll be able to add to his nine caps this autumn.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Adrian Lam makes bold Papua New Guinea prediction with Kumuls set for star-studded squad

Cook Islands

Finishing off the list of Super League players heading down under this Autumn is Salford-bound Esan Marseters, who should keep his place in the Cook Islands side after an impressive campaign with Huddersfield Giants.

The centre began the year in red-hot form the Giants, and finished the campaign with 19 appearances to his name, scoring six tries and recording eight assists.

READ NEXT: Major World Club Challenge update with event in doubt and dependent on Super League and NRL winners