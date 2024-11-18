An unnamed NRL club have ‘quietly asked’ about the availability of St Helens star Moses Mbye ahead of 2025, according to reports Down Under.

Brisbane-born Mbye has been with Saints for the last 18 months, joining from NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons in July 2023.

Scoring five tries in 35 appearances for Paul Wellens’ side to date, the 31-year-old had already amassed almost 200 first-grade appearances in the NRL, donning the shirts of both Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers as well as St George.

He also represented Queensland in the 2019 State of Origin series, featuring for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII and an NRL All Stars side prior to that.

St Helens star attracts NRL interest as ‘approach’ revealed

A report published over the weekend by Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph – in their regular ‘Saint, Sinner, Shoosh’ feature – has revealed a ‘quiet approach’ has been made by a club based in Sydney.

An NRL Grand Finalist with the Bulldogs back in 2014, Mbye has a year left to run on his Saints contract, meaning any transfer would bring a substantial fee.

There is no indication that Mbye wishes to return Down Under, nor is there any indication of Saints being willing to let him go, with the utility expected to form part of a new look spine at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2025.

The Super League side have already lost Lewis Dodd to the NRL during this off-season, with the homegrown playmaker joining South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of 2025.

Sione Mata’utia has also hung up his boots and headed back Down Under after four seasons with the club, while veteran winger Tommy Makinson has made the cross-Super League switch to Catalans Dragons, leaving Saints for the first time in his career.

