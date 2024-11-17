Tonga international powerhouse Sitaleki Akauola, who has plenty of experience in both Super League and the NRL, has joined Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

Akauola has spent the last two seasons in the second tier with Toulouse Olympique, playing 30 games for the French club to take his appearance tally in the British game to over 120.

Having also featured for Warrington and Salford Red Devils, as well as Rochdale Hornets on dual-registration during his time with the Wolves, the 32-year-old is the latest in a long list of signings made by Featherstone ahead of next season.

He has penned a one-year deal at Post Office Road, and the Flatcappers will become the seventh different club that the veteran has donned a shirt for having played for both Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers before moving into the British game.

Former Super League and NRL powerhouse makes cross-Championship switch for 2025

A Challenge Cup winner with Warrington in 2019, Akauola was born in the South Auckland suburb Manurewa, but represented his Tongan heritage with a sole international cap which was earned against Papua New Guinea in October 2014.

After inking his deal with Fev, the forward – who will enter his 18th season as a professional rugby league player – said: “I’m very excited to link up with Featherstone next year.

“I’ve loved my time in France but after speaking to Fordy and (discovering) his vision for the squad and club, it was something that really appealed to me. I’m looking forward to coming across and getting started.

“I’m a little bit older now, but I still have plenty to give on the field. I feel like I can make a difference, particularly to help some of the club’s talented young forwards and I’m sure we can achieve something special in 2025.”

Rovers finished 6th in the Championship in 2024, scraping into the play-offs only to fall at the first hurdle with a defeat away at Odsal against Bradford Bulls.

Head coach Ford added: “To be able to add a forward of Sitaleki’s experience and quality to our ranks is huge for the club.

“Sita’s intent of carry and initial contact will be a huge weapon. He’s a quality impact player and I’m confident he’ll be a massive addition to our squad.”

