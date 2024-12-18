St Helens and Hull KR academy products pen League 1 deals for 2025

League 1 outfit Newcastle Thunder have announced the retentions of Super League academy products Sean Croston and Harry Price for 2025.

The pair both joined Thunder during the season just gone, and made a combined 32 appearances in their colours during a campaign which saw the North East outfit lose every game they took part in having overcome financial difficulties to be able to field a team.

Former Hull KR junior Price, who spent time with local community club York Acorn at the start of his career, linked up with Chris Thorman’s side back in March.

He had made a total of four senior appearances for Championship outfit York, including one in the Challenge Cup this term, and went on to play a total of 19 games for Newcastle across all competitions in 2024 with three tries scored in the process.

St Helens academy product Croston meanwhile made the move to the North East from fellow League 1 outfit Workington Town in May.

He had featured three times for the Cumbrian side in 2024, and would go on to record a further 13 appearances in Newcastle colours, scoring two tries.

Forward Price only turned 21 last month, and never made a first-team appearance for KR during his time at Craven Park, though did feature heavily for the Robins’ academy and reserves sides in 2022.

Croston also celebrated a birthday last month, turning 25. His time at Saints didn’t yield a first-team appearance either, but he now has a total of 37 senior games on his CV.

The versatile back has donned a shirt for Whitehaven, Midlands Hurricanes, Hunslet and Cornwall as well as the already-mentioned Workington and Newcastle.

Thunder announced the pair’s contract extensions via their X account (@ThunderRugby) on Tuesday evening.

