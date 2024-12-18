Widnes Vikings have confirmed the departure of youngster McKenzie Buckley just a few weeks after he joined the club from Super League outfit St Helens.

Buckley, who celebrated his 21st birthday earlier this month, has eight senior appearances on his CV.

The first of those came as a teenager back in April 2022 against Castleford Tigers for Saints, who he only departed at the end of the 2024 campaign having been a regular feature around Paul Wellens’ first-team squad.

With the remaining seven first-team games he’s played so far coming between loan/dual-registration stints at North Wales Crusaders and Whitehaven, the forward had penned a one-year deal at Widnes for 2025.

But he will no longer form part of Allan Coleman’s squad at the DCBL Stadium next season.

Ex-St Helens young gun departs Championship club just weeks after joining as reason revealed

A short press release was published by Widnes on Tuesday afternoon to announce his exit.

That reads: “Widnes Vikings can confirm that McKenzie Buckley has left the club.

“Buckley, 21, joined the Vikings ahead of the 2025 season from St Helens. However, we have now agreed to a request from McKenzie to release him from his contract.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish him luck in the future.”

Buckley’s mum, Kim, then provided further context behind her son’s sudden departure from the Championship outfit with a comment on the club’s Facebook post.

She explained: “As McKenzie’s mum, Kenzie just wants a little break from rugby due to personal reasons and losing his love of the game.

“He needs to find his way again. His happiness comes first x”

