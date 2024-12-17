11 players you may have forgot played in Super League: Sonny Bill, Soward, Segeyaro…

Get strapped in for a trip down memory lane with Love Rugby League as we look back at a plethora overseas stars who had brief stints in Super League.

There have been some absolute icons come over to Super League from the NRL. Some enjoyed long spells in England or France – with others only plying their trade for a short period of time.

The recent Barclays trend on social media got us thinking about Super League players of yesteryear. So without further ado, indulge in your weekly dose of rugby league nostalgia with us as we look back on 11 overseas players from time gone by that you may have even forgot played in Super League…

Akuila Uate (Huddersfield)

The flying Fijian is one of the great NRL wingers, having scored 129 tries in 200 appearances for Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles.

Uate, who represented both Fiji and Australia on the international stage, spent the final season of his career in Super League with Huddersfield Giants in 2019: but injury limited him to just 12 appearances in the claret and gold. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see the best of Akuila the Thriller.

Daniel Vidot (Salford)

Vidot was a star in the NRL between 2009 and 2015, scoring 53 tries in 111 games for Canberra, St George Illawarra and Brisbane.

He came over to Super League with Salford in 2016: but only made 10 appearances for the Red Devils before returning to Australia with Gold Coast Titans.

He has recently carved out a career under the ring name of Xyon Quinn in the WWE: and recently returned to rugby league by representing the USA, qualifying to represent the States via the residency rule. He has previously been capped 10 times by Samoa, too.

Greg Eastwood (Leeds)

The former New Zealand international made the move to Super League in his early 20s with Leeds Rhinos.

A World Cup winner with the Kiwis, Eastwood played 21 games for the Rhinos during the 2010 campaign before returning to Canterbury Bulldogs, where he became a household name in the NRL. He won 28 caps for the Kiwis and was a mainstay in their forward pack for the best part of a decade.

Tony Smith (Workington)

The Australian is one of the most experienced coaches there is in the game, having taken charge of well over 600 first-grade games with Huddersfield, Leeds, Warrington, Hull KR and Hull FC.

But the former half-back also spent the final season of his playing career in Super League! He made nine appearances in Workington Town’s sole season in the top flight in the competition’s inaugural season back in 1996. We’d wager many of our younger readers wouldn’t have known that!

John Cartwright (Salford)

Yes, that is John Cartwright – Hull FC’s new head coach!

For those who are reading this old enough to remember, you’ll remember Cartwright spent the final season of his playing career with Salford in Super League in 1997, making 16 appearances for the Reds.

The Penrith native has taken the head coaching reins at Hull ahead of next season, having penned a three-year contract with the Black and Whites.

Jamie Soward (London Broncos)

Soward is one of the iconic half-backs in the NRL over the modern era: but he also enjoyed two spells in Super League, too.

The former State of Origin star came over to Super League with London Broncos in 2013: and returned during the final year of his professional career in 2016. In total, Soward scored eight tries and kicked 57 goals in 17 appearances across two memorable spells with the Broncos.

LRL RECOMMENDS

👉 Super League’s best loose forwards of 2024 ranked: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR stars headline

👉 7 familiar names on NRL train and trial deals including Super League icon’s son

👉 Ranking Super League play-off records by club with Wigan Warriors on top

Corey Norman (Toulouse)

A State of Origin representative with Queensland, Norman played professionally for two clubs in the northern hemisphere.

After making more than 200 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane, Parramatta and St George Illawarra, Norman made the move to Super League in 2022 with Toulouse Olympique, who competed in the top flight for the first time ever.

Norman played 11 games for Toulouse before moving to London Broncos the following season, helping England’s capital club to win promotion to Super League: but he departed the Broncos after that season and has also enjoyed time with Lezignan in France’s domestic competition.

Eddy Pettybourne (Wigan)

There are probably not many more rugby league players out there who have clocked more air miles than the big man Pettybourne, who played in Australia, New Zealand, France, USA, Serbia and England during his career!

The New Zealand-born prop made more than 100 appearances in the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers before spending his sole season in Super League with Wigan in 2014, playing 18 games for the Warriors.

Pettybourne then returned to the NRL for three seasons with the Gold Coast Titans before he made the switch to France with Toulouse Olympique and Villeneuve Leopards.

He then went on to represent Brooklyn Kings (USA), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Limoux Grizzlies (France) and Keighley Cougars (England) in the latter stages of his career.

Pettybourne represented both Samoa and the USA on the international stage, representing the States in two Rugby League World Cups.

Sonny Bill Williams (Toronto)

Yeah okay, you probably didn’t forget that Sonny Bill played in Super League given the fact he is the competition’s biggest-ever signing.

Williams is undoubtedly the most high-profile name to ever play in Super League. He was unveiled as Toronto Wolfpack’s superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium – home of Arsenal FC – in November 2019.

However, the dual-code New Zealand international would only played five games for Toronto in 2020 before the Canadian club withdrew themselves from the competition after the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Williams is a bonafide legend of both rugby codes. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of him in Super League.

James Segeyaro (Leeds)

Who remembers Segeyaro at Headingley? The Papua New Guinea international was a mid-season arrival in 2016 and he may only have made 10 appearances in blue and amber: but he carved up in Super League.

The Goroka-born hooker came back over to England in 2023 with Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls after enjoying a stint in the domestic French competition with Lezignan.

Segeyaro made more than 150 appearances in the NRL for North Queensland, Penrith, Cronulla, Brisbane and Manly.

Ryan Hoffman (Wigan)

Wigan fans will certainly remember Hoffman donning the famous cherry and white jersey – even if he did only spend one season with the Super League giants back in 2011.

Hoffman had legs the size of tree trunks and took Super League by storm in his favoured back-row position, scoring 11 tries in 35 appearances whilst helping them lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

The former Australia international later revealed that he wish he’d returned to the Warriors, having previously loved his time at the club.

READ NEXT

👉 Lewis Dodd opens up on ‘dream’ NRL move and ‘tough’ decision to leave St Helens

👉 Every Super League player STILL without a contract for 2025

👉 Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure