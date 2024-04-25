Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin has declared his former St Helens coach Justin Holbrook as an ‘exceptional candidate’ for the vacant head coaching position at Hull FC.

Wilkin, speaking on Sky’s weekly rugby league show The Verdict, insisted that Holbrook would be the ideal candidate to come in and replace Tony Smith, and try to revive the fortunes of the Black and Whites following a miserable start to the season.

Wilkin went as far as urging new Hull director of rugby Richie Myler to make Holbrook his top priority for the head coaching position – citing his own experiences of working under Holbrook at St Helens as a prime example of the way he can turn a club’s fortunes around.

“I think Justin Holbrook would be an exceptional candidate for Hull,” he said.

“What he did at St Helens, he came in and turned our frustration into excitement, he turned our frailties into confidence, and he turned young boys into men.

“And that’s what I see the job of the Hull FC being. I would urge Richie Myler to go out and get a coach like Justin Holbrook.”

It is not the first time Holbrook has been linked with a return to Super League. Last summer, he was extensively linked with the role at Warrington Wolves, with some outlets even going as far as insisting he had agreed a deal to take charge and succeed Daryl Powell at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

However, Holbrook ultimately chose to remain in Australia, leading to Sam Burgess taking charge at Warrington. Family reasons were believed to be key behind Holbrook’s decision not to have a second crack at Super League – meaning it is unlikely he will be in the frame for the Hull job.

