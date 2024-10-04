Hull KR winger Joe Burgess crossed for a potentially significant try in the first half of their play-off tie against Warrington Wolves: but it was not without huge controversy.

Burgess‘ try five minutes before the half-time break put Rovers into an 8-0 lead, with Mikey Lewis kicking a touchline conversion to extend the lead to ten points.

But the manner of Burgess’ try was a major talking point. The winger barged his way through several Warrington defenders to touch down – but referee Liam Moore took a lengthy look at the tackle before eventually referring it to the video referee.

However, Moore crucially sent the decision up as a try on the field – and that appeared to leave the video referee with no option but to award the try, with no conclusive evidence to overturn Moore’s decision.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess appeared to cut a frustrated figure from his box when the decision was made, while Burgess afforded himself somewhat of a grin.

However, Sky Sports pair Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins were adamant that one thing must change – the opportunity for the referee to even refer a decision with an on-field call of try or no try.

Wilkin said: “The rule must change for me. You have to be certain.. I’m just not sure you can give that as a try.”

Tomkins agreed, insisting that the video referee had no choice once the Burgess try had been sent upstairs with the advisory decision of try.

He said: “I think it’s too difficult to see, the difference is the referee puts a ‘T’ in the air and there’s not sufficient evidence to overturn it.”

It is likely to be a huge talking point going into 2025 – and whether or not the rule will be changed.