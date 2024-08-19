Six Super League players suspended including Wigan Warriors star as major Mikey Lewis call made

Six Super League players have been handed bans by the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel: but Catalans Dragons star Cesar Rouge will face no further action following an allegation of biting made by Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis.

Half a dozen players will miss this weekend’s games due to bans stemming from incidents at the Magic Weekend. They include Hull FC pair Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth, who were both charged with Dangerous Contact following the Black and Whites’ defeat to London Broncos on Saturday.

Salford Red Devils have also lost two key players for their clash with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening. Olly Partington has been given a one-match ban for Dangerous Contact, as has Red Devils centre Tim Lafai.

Castleford forward Muizz Mustapha has been banned for the same offence while Wigan Warriors will face Hull FC on Sunday afternoon without forward Kaide Ellis.

He was charged with Grade B Head Contact.

However, the biggest talking point is arguably the fact that Rouge will face no further action after Lewis lodged a complaint during Sunday’s game between Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.

Lewis appeared to show referee Tom Grant that he had been bitten, with the incident subsequently being placed on report. Lewis then confirmed post-match that he felt he had been bitten by Rouge.

However, the MRP have cleared Rouge and he will not face a tribunal or hearing to address the matter.

The full list of players charged following Magic Weekend is:

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 1 match penalty notice (higher end of grading)

Denive Balmforth (Hull FC) – Grade C Dangerous Contact: 1 match penalty notice

Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

Olly Partington (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 1 match penalty notice (higher end of grading)

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Dangerous Contact: 1 match penalty notice

Muizz Mustapha (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Dangerous Contact: 1 match penalty notice

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Head Contact: 1 match penalty notice

WEEKEND REVIEW

👉🏻 Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors provide 7 stars in Super League Team of the Week from Magic Weekend

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Oldham champions, Leigh Leopards on fire, Championship heavyweights sink

👉🏻 11 conclusions: Magic Weekend decision, Hull FC pathetic, Hull KR sensational

👉🏻 RL Commercial chief labels Magic Weekend a ‘success’ despite grim attendance record