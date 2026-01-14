Shaun Wane has left his post as England head coach. Love Rugby League can reveal that Wane will not coach the national team heading into the World Cup next year following discussions with officials at the Rugby Football League today.

Wane’s future has been the subject of discussion following England’s Test series defeat to Australia in the Autumn. Appointed as head coach in 2020, he guided England to the World Cup semi-final in 2022, before securing series whitewashes over Tonga and Samoa.

But following defeat to the Kangaroos and as preparations begins for the World Cup, Wane has left the post. He is understood to have had talks with the RFL CEO Abi Ekoku on Wednesday morning.

The search for a new head coach is now underway. Ekoku, speaking to the media late last year, suggested the role could be part-time in the future.

With that, it is likely the governing body will be keen to identify a coach already in employment, with active Super League head coaches likely to be on their radar.

As for Wane, he leaves the role after winning 14 of his 18 games in charge, a win rate of 78%. As a club coach, Wane won three Grand Finals with Wigan during seven years in charge. He also won one Challenge Cup Final and the World Club Challenge.

More to follow..