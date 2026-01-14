New NRL franchise PNG Chiefs have ticked a major off-field box, with Lorna McPherson appointed as their inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).

The Chiefs have ben formed as part of the ARLC’s long-term expansion plans Down Under, with the new Perth Bears franchise entering the NRL in 2027 and then this PNG-based side the following year.

Currently in the process of putting building blocks in place as things gear up towards that 2028 entry, the Chiefs now have a CEO in situ: and she arrives as a familiar figure within the nation.

PNG Chiefs make key off-field appointment as momentum gathers ahead of NRL entry

McPherson has lived and worked in PNG for more than 16 years, helping to shape the modern game in the country.

Having served as a Director of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL), she was already involved at board level with the Chiefs, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the new franchise.

McPherson played a central role in the growth of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, helping turn the competition into a truly national event that connected communities across the country and provided pathways for young players.

Elsewhere, she was also heavily involved in the development of elite women’s rugby league in PNG, supporting the creation of the Santos Cup.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys was among those involved in appointing the Chiefs’ new CEO, and had plenty of praise for McPherson as her selection was announced.

V’landys said: “Lorna has an outstanding track record of success in business and importantly has been entrenched in PNG and directly involved with rugby league for over 16 years.

“Securing a leader with a reputation for driving significant commercial growth across business and the elite local rugby league competitions, along with established connections in PNG, is an important step in building a strong administration for the Chiefs.”

McPherson will now have a leading role in identifying the Chiefs’ first head coach.

London Broncos boss Jason Demetriou is the man at the helm of the country’s nation side and has already expressed his interest in the Chiefs’ vacancy.

Elsewhere, it’s expected that Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam will be in the running, providing he wishes to be.