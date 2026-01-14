Matt Shaw’s Hull KR Tenerife diary: Ironman, Squad competition, Padel kings…

Day three is a shorter one for the Hull KR squad, and for good reason, too.

It’s Ironman day. Sounds simple, really. Only it isn’t!

Swimming, cycling, burpees. Take your pick. None of them are leisurely either; it’s full on.

But all players put their hands up, there’s nobody shying away from it. Some opt for the pool, others for the bikes.

Before getting into the players, a shoutout to Hull KR‘s business academy guests, who have spent time out in Tenerife as part of their association with the club. They jumped in and got involved too, some would call it lunacy, mind!

Ironman and healthy competition within the Robins’ squad

I got the impression Sam Luckley enjoyed this more than most. He’s cut a frustrated figure at times during camp while watching sessions from the sidelines as he continues his rehab. This allowed him to get involved and he was in a very jovial mood, comparing himself to Michael Phelps.

Bill Leyland impressed again, certainly in the pool, he looked shattered by the end. Coach Willie Peters told me in the week that he has responded superbly to the arrival of Karl Lawton, another option at hooker, and that has shown on this camp.

On the bikes, James Batchelor took on more than his lion’s share and was ably supported by many others, yours truly included! I somehow got roped into ten kilometres on the bike, it was not fun or enjoyable in the slightest!

The final shoutout goes to Jack Brown. As the team closed in on the finishing line, Brown got on the back and smashed it out of the park.

His team-mates were all around him, urging him on, spraying water jubilantly at his efforts. Like so many of the sessions out on, it’s designed to improve team bonding too.

That was pretty much that for day three, with the players given the afternoon off, as well as the following day.

As a result, I didn’t see much of the players beyond that for the next 36 hours, barring the odd occasion at the various coffee shops and restaurants.

Some went off on scooters to explore more of the island, others used the time to do some recovery.

Peters and Shaw: Padel kings

But for the staff, the day off was a big one, as it included a game of padel.

Now, this writer fancies himself as a decent player, and alas, it was justified after a masterful display. I was teamed up with Peters and it’s fair to say we were all-conquering, unstoppable, invincible.

We played for an hour. Winner stays on, We never came off. I had the serve and the lob, the head coach had the volley. Like May and Lewis, it just worked.

Some took it better than others. Luke Gale was crestfallen, conditioner Calum Christopherson furious. He made the mistake of some early sledging, which came back quickly.

He was partnered with Ian Watson, who unceremoniously ditched him to try and take us down with Gale.

Following a 2-0 drubbing, Christopherson chimed in: “I’m starting to think you might be the problem, Watto.” Everyone was howling.

Tomorrow is a full session, with the players set for a 7am start.