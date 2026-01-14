The decision, in the end, felt inevitable. Although Shaun Wane put his stamp on making it clear he wanted to carry on as England head coach through to the next Rugby League World Cup, the writing felt on the wall.

Ever since Nigel Wood cast doubt on whether or not Wane would continue, the silence that lingered for days and weeks on end mirrored that of the lack of planning for this year’s tournament. Wane, perhaps understandably frustrated by that lack of progress, decided it was in the best interests of everyone on Wednesday there should be a clean break.

What comes next for the 61-year-old, we shall get to shortly. But what about who succeeds him and has the immense honour and privilege of leading England into a World Cup?

There are plenty of options – and the pool of candidates has only increased following confirmation that the role will go part-time. That has been done deliberately, with sources telling Love Rugby League a club coach that is currently in work will be almost certainly targeted.

Top of that list may well be Hull KR’s Willie Peters. He has huge admirers at the RFL, sources at the governing body have indicated to Love Rugby League. There is hope his work with Australia in last autumn’s Ashes, which earned him plaudits internally with the Kangaroos, indicates he would be open to another international role.

Peters is an advocate of the English game but he has not made any noises about potentially coaching the national team in the wake of Wane’s departure. He will be asked those questions soon you would imagine. If there is interest, he goes straight to the top of the list.

Sam Burgess’ name has been thrown around in Australia already as a potential coach for the World Cup, even before Wane departed. There is uncertainty about the Warrington coach’s plans beyond the end of this season at club level, which could impact any deal over taking the England job. But Burgess would unquestionably be interested.

Brian McDermott is an individual who has shown an interest in the job in the past, too. Now working in the NRL and building a fine reputation down there, McDermott has a strong CV and with the role part-time – and no games planned until the World Cup – the need to have a coach on the ground in England is suddenly not as important. Whether it is the right thing or not is a whole separate debate but the fact is, McDermott’s day-to-day work commitments are not an issue.

Paul Rowley has erroneously been suggested as the man that will definitely take over. That is not the case; Rowley is still adjusting to his new role at St Helens and his immediate concern is understood to be on the Saints. That the RFL are in no immediate rush to find a successor helps his case slightly should he be interested – but no deal has been struck.

That is because Wane’s decision to step aside was only finalised on Wednesday morning.

And what about Wane? He will take stock and some time away from coaching in the immediate term but the fire is still understood to burn brightly in the 61-year-old about a possible return to the club game. It would have to be the right opportunity, as Wane would have to forego his current commitments with Wigan.

But it would be more likely than not that we will see him again.