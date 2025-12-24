The biggest winners and losers from 2025: Hull KR enjoy ‘biggest and best year’ while England ‘under a harsh spotlight’

With 2025 drawing to a close, Love Rugby League takes a look back at the key winners and losers from the year just gone.

Winners

Hull KR

2025 will go down as the biggest and best year in Hull KR’s history, with Willie Peters’ side claiming the treble.

The Robins have steadily progressed year on year, reaching a Challenge Cup final in 2023, a Super League Grand Final in 2024 and achieving A Grade status on the IMG ladder along the way, but this felt like the true encapsulation of their rise to rugby league’s top table.

Simply put, KR could not have wished for a better 2025 and will always look back fondly on the year gone by. The pressure now is if they can thrive as the hunted in 2026.

Wakefield Trinity

The Trin came into 2025 with no real pressure, following their promotion back into the top flight, but they exceeded all expectations to make the play-offs.

Wakefield’s run to the play-offs shows they can very much mix it with the heavy hitters in Super League, beating fellow top six sides Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards in the process, and will be hoping they can kick on from it now heading into 2026.

Like KR, it also served as a real reminder of the progress the club have made on and off the pitch in the past two years, following the disastrous 2023 season.

Bradford Bulls

For the first time in a long while, Bradford Bulls are back in the big time following their promotion via the IMG gradings.

Bradford were a force to be reckoned with during the early Super League era, winning four Grand Finals along the way, and while there will still be some questions surrounding the club, it certainly is good to see a club of their stature back in the top flight.

Australia

Kevin Walters’ Kangaroos again sit top of the Test rankings, after clean-sweeping England to an Ashes series victory.

Winning 3-0 at a canter showed just how far ahead they are at the moment, but to be honest, the fact they weren’t even at their full potential should send alarm bells ringing ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Australia also managed to fully test out their depth chart prior to the showpiece event on home soil, with Reece Walsh, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Gehamat Shibasaki and Keaon Koloamatangi making their debuts, while the likes of Harry Grant, Hudson Young, Angus Crichton and Cameron Munster cemented their spots for the tournament.

They will only get better from here, but they do deserve praise for their Ashes victory.

Losers

Salford Red Devils

Undoubtedly, the big losers from 2025 are Salford Red Devils, who went through an almighty ordeal from the very get-go. Financial issues plagued the club right from the start of the year, which only got worse as the season went on, despite a full takeover.

These issues later led to players, coaches and club staff receiving late payments, and eventually seeing several high-profile player exits across the season. Those exits then led to emergency loans to ensure games could go ahead, and a string of heavy defeats as well.

Salford were then relegated via the IMG gradings, alongside finishing bottom of Super League, before the saga came to an end this month in the form of liquidation.

A truly sorry end to a historic club, but hopefully the new phoenix club – Salford RLFC – will rise from the ashes.

England

While Australia might reign supreme over the Test game, England’s issues have been put under a harsh spotlight this year. Shaun Wane’s side came into the year in good touch, winning their past seven Tests since the start of the 2023 season, but 2025 got off to a rocky start with no mid-season Tests booked.

From there, the Ashes series was dominated by talk of selection omissions, notably Man of Steel Jake Connor, while the performances across the Tests only made that narrative louder. Come the full-time whistle at Headingley, Wane’s job was also under threat.

England need a strong World Cup campaign if they are to keep up with the big dogs, but they already start behind the eight-ball with no pre-World Cup Tests booked in.

Wigan Warriors

2025 was by no means a complete failure for the Warriors, but they saw their dominance over the English game come to an end.

This is potentially more of a reflection of just how good they have been in the past two seasons rather than anything else, with the Warriors losing just eight matches across the year, including the Grand Final defeat and their Challenge Cup exit to Hull FC, and following up a quadruple is an incredibly hard ask, but it will still sting.

Wigan will more than likely be in the mix come 2026, though, potentially bigger and better.

Castleford Tigers

It’s been a difficult few years for the Fords, but 2025 was the year everything came to a head.

Things got off to a bad start with a Challenge Cup defeat to Bradford Bulls, and to be honest, didn’t get any better with Danny McGuire being dismissed part-way through the year and then winning just six games all season, but you feel this was just the culmination of years of troubles at the club.

The issues across the season have since led to a major overhaul of the playing group and coaching department, with Ryan Carr taking over as head coach and 11 new arrivals too, but 2025 will not be looked back on fondly by anyone associated with Castleford.

