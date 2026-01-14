Former Huddersfield stalwart lands player-coach role in Championship ahead of 2026

Former Huddersfield Giants stalwart Ukuma Ta’ai has made a u-turn on his decision to retire, joining Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder in a player-coach role ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Ten-time Tonga international Ta’ai – who has 52 NRL appearances on his CV – will turn 39 later this week and had announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of the 2025 season.

That decision came at the end of a three-year stint with York, who the veteran forward helped to the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield last term.

But the Knights have a three-way partnership in place between themselves, Thunder and NRL outfit Penrith Panthers: and Ta’ai has become the latest in an ever-growing line of players to utilise that to his advantage.

Having previously played 34 games for Thunder between 2021 and 2022, he will return to the North East for 2026.

Through the three clubs’ partnership, the aim is to strengthen player and coach development, with York and Newcastle able to share players and resources along with aligning their pathways. In turn, the pair benefit from Penrith’s elite development expertise, which supports long-term growth.

Ta’ai follows York team-mates Bailey Antrobus, Sam Cook, Joe Law, Jude Ferreira, Harvey Reynolds, Myles Harrison and Brenden Santi in making the move from the LNER Community Stadium to Newcastle in this off-season.

Elsewhere, a number of players who had been believed to be York-bound have officially signed on the dotted line in the North East instead, including released Leeds Rhinos youngster Noah Whittingham.

Notably, Super League side York and Championship side Thunder will be able to share players throughout the season as they wish, with one-week loan deals now allowed.

Newcastle head coach Graham Steadman said: “Ukuma’s knowledge of the game, professionalism and standards will be invaluable both on and off the field, as he takes on a dual-role that will see him contribute as a senior player while also helping to develop and mentor the Thunder squad.”

While York prepare for their debut Super League campaign, Ta’ai and Thunder are gearing up for a return to the second tier.

The North East natives finished rock bottom of League 1 last term and lost every game they played, but now form part of a 20-team division which sits below the top-flight.

Their promotion comes as a result of the Championship and League 1 having merged ahead of the 2026 campaign.