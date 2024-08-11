Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed that half-back George Williams’ absence from Sunday’s win at London Broncos was just a precaution.

Williams was in and out of Warrington‘s team in the opening few weeks of the season due to an ankle issue.

He has since missed games through both suspension and Burgess rotating – featuring 15 times in Super League to date this year and recording 15 try involvements with six tries and nine assists to his name.

The playmaker though hadn’t missed a game since June 1, the week before the Challenge Cup final, when he was suspended for the visit of Wigan Warriors.

Sam Burgess provides George Williams injury update following half-back’s absence in London Broncos victory

But when the teamsheets were dished out at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Williams‘ name wasn’t on them.

Boss Burgess had hinted that he was set to rotate his side, but his vice-captain wasn’t expected to be one of those rested.

Warrington went on to pick up a 36-22 victory, getting the job done against Super League’s bottom club in the Broncos despite somewhat of a disappointing performance.

Post-match, speaking to Matt Turner of The Warrington Guardian, Burgess put Williams’ absence down to a combination of both rotation and a minor injury problem, which isn’t expected to keep the playmaker out any longer.

The Wire chief said: “He’s played a lot and he plays pretty tough.

“We decided late on to give him a rest. He had a slight niggle, so we decided not to risk it.

It was a last-minute call, really.”

Warrington’s win on Sunday afternoon saw the 3rd-placed Wolves move back two competition points behind 2nd-placed Wigan Warriors and Super League leaders Hull KR on the ladder.

Burgess’ side take on Leeds Rhinos at Elland Road next Saturday evening (August 17, 7.30pm KO) to round off day one of Magic Weekend.

