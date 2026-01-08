Salford RLFC now have eight men signed on the dotted line for the 2026 campaign, with the identity of their next four players confirmed.

The newly-formed phoenix club, set up by a consortium including former Red Devils player Mason Caton-Brown, will compete in the Championship this year.

Their first game of the season comes at home against Oldham on January 16, with boxes now being ticked.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Salford’s first four signings for 2026 were confirmed in the shape of Cole Appleby, Sam Hill, Charlie Glover and Damola Lola.

And now, their squad has doubled in size, with the next four signings officially announced via social media.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Salford RLFC’s next four signings confirmed including former Red Devils trio

Former Red Devils trio Noah Appleby, Jacob Andrews-Smith and Leunbou Bardyel-Wells are among the next group of four to have their signings announced.

Of those, only Bardyel-Wells has senior appearances on his CV having featured twice in Super League for the now-defunct Red Devils between 2024 and 2025.

The young forward made his first-team bow off the bench away against Wigan in the last game of the ‘regular’ 2024 Super League season as the Warriors clinched the League Leaders’ Shield en-route to sealing the quadruple.

Bardyel-wells then featured in the Red Devils’ first game of 2025: starting in the front-row in their 82-0 defeat at St Helens, a game which would eventually result in a points deduction.

Elsewhere, Salford RLFC head coach Mike Grady will also have former Saints youngster Ollie Garmston as part of his squad for 2026.

A back-rower, Garmston progressed through the youth ranks with Saints and played seven games for their reserves in 2025.

Like Appleby and Andrews-Smith, he awaits his senior debut in the game.