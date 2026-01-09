The son of Leeds Rhinos icon Jamie Jones-Buchanan looks set to make his first appearance for bitter rivals Bradford Bulls this weekend after transferring between the two West Yorkshire clubs.

The Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed in September that Lore Jones-Buchanan was released by Leeds after spending several years in their academy system. He was part of their 2025 squad alongside brother Dacx.

However, he has now made the move to Bradford it seems after the Bulls confirmed he would be part of Jonathan Schofield’s pathways squad that would feature against Dewsbury Rams on Saturday afternoon.

That team is predominantly made up of academy and scholarship players, though the likes of Cameron Bate and Alfie Leake were issued a first-team squad number by Kurt Haggerty earlier this week ahead of Bradford’s return to Super League.

Jones-Buchanan was not included in that list but he looks set to be given an opportunity with the Bulls’ scholarship and reserve sides in 2026 after signing a deal for the upcoming year.

Bradford have not officially confirmed that Jones-Buchanan has signed but his appearance in Schofield’s first squad of 2026 would appear to suggest that he is on board for the upcoming year as the Bulls transition back to becoming a full-time outfit.

They will play scholarship and reserves fixtures in 2026, which could give Jones-Buchanan the opportunity to play regular rugby and possibly follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Super League player.

Jamie has now taken up a role as CEO of Leeds having won every domestic honour during a glittering playing career with his hometown club.

