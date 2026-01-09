Released Hull FC youngster among next trio signed by Salford RLFC

Young forward Owen Haldenby, released by Super League outfit Hull FC, is among the latest trio of players signed by Salford RLFC for 2026.

Prop Haldenby was let go by Hull at the end of the 2025 campaign having progressed through their youth ranks, featuring heavily at academy and reserves levels across the last few years.

Having not recorded a first-team appearance during his time at the MKM Stadium or been sent out on loan, he still awaits his senior debut in the game: and will get that this year in a Salford shirt, all being well.

The new Salford phoenix club, whose 2026 Championship campaign begins on January 16 at home against Oldham, now have 15 players signed up for the season ahead in total.

Jacob Andrews-Smith, Cole Appleby, Noah Appleby, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Ollie Garmston, Charlie Glover, Sam Hill and Damola Lola all saw their signings announced on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Salford then confirmed the signings of Jack Gatcliffe, Lewis Pilling, Josh Wagstaffe and Fin Yates.

And in addition to ex-FC young gun Haldenby, the new phoenix club also snapped up both Oscar Hansen and Joe Hartley on Friday night.

Hansen, the son of former Leigh and Wigan prop Lee, has previously donned a shirt for the Leopards’ reserves as well as community club Leigh East.

His move to Salford presents him with a chance to earn a ‘professional’ debut in the game.

Hartley meanwhile joins having represented both Whitehaven and Midlands Hurricanes in 2025, with almost 60 games in the ‘professional’ pyramid under his belt in total.

An outside-back, 27-year-old Hartley is the oldest player signed by Salford thus far: with 23 career tries and four goals on his CV having played for Oldham, Rochdale and Workington Town in addition to Haven and Midlands last term.