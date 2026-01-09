Three more men who played for Salford Red Devils in Super League have agreed to sign on and play for the newly-formed Salford RLFC in the Championship in 2026.

Mike Grady’s side now have 12 officially contracted players that have been announced, with the latest quartet all products of the old club’s developmental systems in recent years.

That includes hooker Fin Yates, who made six appearances for Salford last season in Super League amidst their chaotic squad situation. He has agreed to join up with the new club and will likely play a major role for them in the Championship in 2026.

Outside back Josh Wagstaffe made three appearances on either the centre or the wing in the early portion of 2025, and he has also penned terms on a deal that will see him play for Salford this year.

The third player who was involved last year is half-back Jack Gatcliffe, who made a solitary appearance for Salford Red Devils in the opening month of the 2025 season.

Youngster Lewis Pilling, who was a member of the academy at Salford Red Devils, has also joined that trio in signing a new contract.

They join eight players who were announced on Thursday as the first set of new signings for the newly-formed club as they look to compete under Grady in the Championship in 2026.

Former St Helens duo Bardyel Wells and Ollie Garmston have signed, as well as former Red Devils youngsters Jacob Andrew-Smith and Noah Appleby.

The likes of Sam Hill have also signed deals – with more players set to be unveiled over the weekend as well as at a launch night on Monday at the CorpAcq Stadium.

