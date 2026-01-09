Featherstone Rovers have not been granted RFL membership for 2026 amid their ongoing financial issues, and will now not form part of the Championship in 2026: with the second tier plunged into chaos a week out from the start of the campaign.

Rovers, who have been among the most prominent clubs in the Championship on the field over the last decade or so, have been in financial peril for a number of months.

Seeing part of Post Office Road condemned by the local council towards the end of the 2025 season, the club had been set to risk liquidation in December before submitting a successful administration application in December.

Since then, the club has not been taken over: with the sole application for new ownership not meeting RFL regulation.

Accordingly, their membership has been denied by the game’s governing body, meaning that the Championship will consist of 20 clubs this year.

Any clubs who had been set to face Featherstone will no longer do, and that weekend will instead be a clear one for them.

The competition will adopt a win percentage model, whereby each club’s position on the table will now be determined by what percentage of their games they have won.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Featherstone Rovers axed from Championship amid financial woes as second tier re-jigged

Fev’s removal from the second tier was announced by the RFL on Friday evening.

Their statement reads: “The Rugby Football League (RFL) can confirm that Featherstone Rovers have not been granted RFL Membership or entry into the 2026 Betfred Championship.

“The club fell into administration in December and the one submission received to take ownership of the club has not met the required governance criteria and RFL Membership has been denied.

“The RFL will continue to work with the Administrator and remains committed to supporting a sustainable return of professional rugby league in the town of Featherstone moving forward.

“The 2026 Championship Season opens on Friday 16 January. All Featherstone Rovers fixtures will now be settled using the win percentage system as used during the Covid pandemic.

“The RFL is acutely aware of the financial impact to member clubs of losing a home fixture. Accordingly, it will ensure that some level of compensation is made available to all clubs suffering the loss of a home fixture.”