Former Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils prop Isaac Shaw will move to the Championship on a permanent basis in 2026 after agreeing to sign for Midlands Hurricanes.

Shaw, a product of Trinity’s academy system, had two spells with the West Yorkshire club at the beginning of his career and has made 34 professional appearances in total.

The 23-year-old initially left Wakefield to play for Villeneuve in France before returning to England to re-sign with Trinity, playing six times for them in the Championship in 2024.

Last year, he left the club again and after a short stint on trial with Castleford, he finished the season with Salford Red Devils, playing three times in Super League.

However, he has now secured his future with Midlands for 2026 after agreeing to join Mark Dunning’s side on a two-year contract with immediate effect.

The forward said: “I’m over the moon to finally be able to pen a deal with Mark and the Canes – I’m excited to be part of the club and the direction it’s going.

“I can’t wait to get in and meet the lads but most importantly get to work and prove myself to the coaches and the fans as the club faces a new test in the Championship for 2026.”

Dunning said: “We’re delighted to welcome Isaac and his family to the club and the wider Canes family.

“Isaac is a big, direct middle who will add and contribute nicely to the pack we currently have at the club. We were made aware of his availability during the off-season and upon speaking to him I was impressed by his outlook on the game.

“He’s been in good systems and gained valuable experience at both Super League and Championship level over the last few years, which will stand him in good stead as he looks to work his way in to our team and establish himself over the next two years.”

