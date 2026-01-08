Salford RLFC have revealed their first four signings since reforming – including two players who were part of their ill-fated 2025 squad.

With their season opener against Oldham now just eight days away, the first four players to play for Mike Grady’s side in the Championship have been confirmed, and they include two familiar faces.

One is Sam Hill, who has re-signed with the new club and will likely play a prominent role throughout 2026. The other is Charlie Glover, who had originally agreed to leave Salford and join North Wales Crusaders. However, he has now seemingly reversed that decision to sign once again with Salford.

Youngster Cole Appleby was part of the former Red Devils’ reserves squad in 2025, and he has also agreed to stay and re-sign with the new club following their formation.

The fourth official new signing is Damola Lola.

Salford are expected to unveil a whole host of new faces at a supporters event next Monday, when they will also reveal the kits they will be playing in for 2026.

Around 15 players have been training with the club since they were given the green light to form and secure a playing licence, with a string of loan players expected to arrive from Super League clubs in time for next Friday’s opener against Oldham too.

But Salford have at least managed to retain some core of the old club by keeping two young stars from the squad that were decimated and torn apart amidst the Red Devils’ financial issues in 2025.

