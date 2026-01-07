Salford RLFC supporters have already purchased over 1,000 season tickets to hand the newly-formed club a major boost ahead of their first competitive game next week.

The new club, led by Mason Caton-Brown’s consortium, will start life after the liquidation of the old Red Devils with a mouthwatering Championship game against Oldham next Friday night, at the CorpAcq Stadium.

And it appears the club will be backed by a typically strong and loyal supporter base for that opener and beyond, after the club confirmed season ticket sales were already in four figures.

Just two weeks after going on sale, over 1,000 fans have invested and backed the new-look club.

❤️ 1,000 Season Tickets Sold! 🙌 A huge thank you to every Salford fan who’s backed the club for 2026 🔴⚫️ This is just the beginning 💪 🎟️ Haven’t got yours yet? Be part of the rise 👉 https://t.co/9Vsze81uMr#SalfordRLFC #RiseAgainTogether #ForTheFans — Salford RLFC (@Salford_RLFC) January 7, 2026

Salford are already piecing plans together for how they will look on the field, too. A new squad has begun training as a part-time operation, with player announcements set to follow over the coming days.

Former North Wales Crusaders boss Mike Grady has been unveiled as the head coach of the new Salford club, while Ryan Brierley has cut short his playing career to become the new CEO.

And it seems supporters are now also signing up in decent numbers as Salford look to begin their push for a return to Super League in the years ahead.

There was some uncertainty about whether or not Salford fans would initially snap up tickets given the shambolic treatment they were put through by the previous ownership amidst the demise of the old club at the end of last year.

But whoever is turning out for the club in 2026, it appears as though they will be backed by a strong supporter base both home and away.