Salford Red Devils half-back Jayden Nikorima says the club’s supporters have ‘reignited’ his passion for rugby league and enabled him to learn to love the game once again.

Nikorima produced his best display in a Salford shirt on Saturday afternoon as the Red Devils hammered Huddersfield Giants to move up to fourth place on the Super League table.

The former Catalans Dragons man had a tumultuous exit from the south of France earlier this season along with two of his team-mates, but appears to have settled well in England with Salford.

He has formed an effective partnership with Marc Sneyd in the Red Devils’ halves, and is clearly enjoying life with his new club after a post on Instagram paying credit to the club.

He said: “Walking over to the Salford Devils fans and their Nikorima chant, side by side with my son, is a moment I’ll never forget.

“Your support from day one has reignited my passion and given me the confidence to enjoy the game again.”

Nikorima also appeared to take a swipe at former club Catalans by adding: “This journey is a testament to second chances – believe in yourself, because when the right team believes in you, anything is possible.

“Thank you for embracing us and making this moment so special.”

Nikorima will again be vital for Salford this week as they look to further strengthen their place inside the top six when they face league leaders Hull KR in a monumental Super League clash.

