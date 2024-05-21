Salford Red Devils sign Wigan Warriors youngster on permanent deal with immediate effect

Salford Red Devils have signed young prop Harvey Wilson from fellow Super League side Wigan Warriors on a deal until the end of 2025.

The 20-yer-old is a product of Wigan’s academy although he never made his first team debut for the Warriors. However, he has enjoyed loan spells with Oldham, Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls over the last two seasons, playing eight games for the Bulls in 2024.

Wilson, who played his junior rugby for Clock Face Miners, Orrell St James and Siddal before joining Wigan’s scholarship programme, has already linked up with Paul Rowley’s Red Devils in training.

“I am really looking forward to joining Salford,” Wilson said.

“I can’t wait to get into it and take any opportunity I can to help the club. I am looking forward to playing with the lads and in front of the fans.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley added: “I am pleased to welcome Harvey to the club. He’s a very determined young player who will be a great addition to our group.”

Harvey Wilson bolsters Salford Red Devils pack options

Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease says he is pleased to secure the services of promising prop Wilson, who has signed an 18-month contract with the club.

Blease said: “I would like to welcome Harvey and his family to Salford Red Devils.

“Harvey will now get the opportunity to position himself within our team and bolster our forward pack for the remainder of this season, and next.

“Harvey comes in off his growing reputation within the game, and I am really excited to see how he grabs this opportunity.

“Finally, I would like to say thank you to Kris Radlinski (Wigan chief executive) and the Wigan club for allowing Harvey to take up this position at the Red Devils.”

