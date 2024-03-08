We’re only just into Round 4 of the new Super League season, but we’ve already seen how important converting goals can prove to be oncemore.

Last night’s thriller between Hull KR & Warrington Wolves got us thinking about the nip and tuck games we’ve already seen this year in the top flight, in which getting – or not getting – an extra two points on the board when presented with the opportunity has proven vital.

Having looked back over the last three weeks of action, we’ve compiled a list of the five Super League games so far in 2024 that have been decided by the boot.

Here’s a look at those five…

Catalans Dragons 16-10 Warrington Wolves – February 17 – Round 1

Sam Burgess‘ first game in charge of Warrington ended in defeat, beaten by six points in the south of France by last season’s Grand Finalists Catalans.

Arthur Mourgue takes a conversion for Catalans Dragons against London Broncos – Alamy

Both sides scored two tries at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Round 1, with the Dragons converting both of theirs, and the visitors missing the first kick following their opening try from youngster Aaron Lindop.

Arthur Mourgue also tagged on four more points via two successful penalties for Catalans, with the six points which won the game all coming via his boot.

Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers – February 25 – Round 2

Salford’s first win of the campaign came in their home opener against Castleford, and saw Papua New Guinea star Nene Macdonald shine in both defence and attack.

But given that both sides on the day got over for four tries, it was Marc Sneyd’s boot which ultimately made the difference, converting all four of the Red Devils’ four-pointers into six and tagging a further two points on with a second half penalty, taking the kicking tally to 5/5 and 10 points.

The Tigers – for reference – kicked three of their four goals, so even at 100%, Sneyd’s penalty would have proved decisive.

Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull KR – March 2, Round 3

It was a similar story two weeks on the spin for Salford, with Sneyd’s golden boot playing a monumental part in earning their victory against Hull KR.

Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd lines up a conversion against Hull KR – Alamy

Again, both sides scored two tries in that game. But by the time KR’s came in the second half, the Red Devils were already 16-0 up with Sneyd having converted both of their first half tries, and added two penalties after the interval.

Saluting the travelling Robins supporters in comedic fashion each time he slotted over, who gave him the stick you’d expect as a former Hull FC fan favourite, the playmaker also added a drop goal to make sure of the win after the Robins had clawed it back to 16-10.

Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos – March 3, Round 3

The following day, we saw newly-promoted London come mightily close to their first win of the campaign. It wasn’t to be with Hull‘s Morgan Smith scoring the winning try late on, but had the Broncos been more successful with the boot, they would have walked away from the MKM Stadium with the victory their gutsy performance perhaps deserved.

That Smith try levelled things up at five apiece in terms of tries scored, with Darnell McIntosh‘s conversion extending the Black and Whites’ advantage out to four points with his fourth two-pointer, missing just once.

To quote the late Jim Bowen, when you compare it, it’s very much a case of ‘Let’s have a look at what you could’ve won’ for London. The Broncos missed three of their five efforts at goal. Convert those three, and they’d have departed East Yorkshire with the two competition points, even with the late Smith try. A story of what could have been.

Hull KR 20-22 Warrington Wolves – March 7, Round 4

Rounding off the list is last night’s opening Round 4 clash between the Robins and Warrington at Craven Park, won by the visitors by just two points.

Between them during their Round 4 clash, Hull KR (2) & Warrington Wolves (4) missed six conversions, passing up on a total of 12 points – Alamy

Admittedly, Warrington actually scored one further try than the Robins, missing a whopping four kicks with Josh Thewlis‘ conversion of George Williams’ early opening try their only success with the boot. Accordingly, it could have been a much more plain sailing evening for the visitors.

But, importantly, flip it around and KR will be – pardon the pun – kicking themselves for their own lack of success with the boot. Hooker Jez Litten put four points on the board with conversions, but the Robins missed two other attempts including one from James Batchelor. Had those two gone over, the story is a different one, and it’s the hosts who win the game by two points.

