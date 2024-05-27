Several Super League clubs have been eyeing up a move for Cronulla Sharks outside back Kayal Iro – but they look set to miss out on the Cook Islands international as he nears a new deal in the NRL.

Iro has been on the radar of a number of English clubs for several months, with his existing deal at the Sharks set to expire at the conclusion of this season. Love Rugby League has been told that as many as three teams expressed a firm interest in the player, with his future in Australia uncertain.

However, in recent weeks, Iro has become a firm fixture in the Cronulla side – playing in seven of their last eight NRL games, the most recent of which was the Sharks’ 42-0 defeat to Penrith this weekend.

And with the 24-year-old now firmly in the picture under Craig Fitzgibbon at Cronulla, it has heightened the likelihood of him being offered a new deal with the Sharks for 2025.

Castleford Tigers were interested in Iro last season, and had made the player an offer to join them for the 2024 campaign which was ultimately rejected. Love Rugby League understands they are one of the clubs that are keen to land him again for 2025 – but they and numerous others will look set to miss out on his services.

Iro made only one appearance for Cronulla in 2022 and failed to feature for the Sharks at all last season. However, he has starred for the Newtown Jets in the New South Wales Cup, and won the competition’s player of the year in 2022.

This season though, he has made huge strides and established himself as an NRL regular in recent weeks – heightening the prospect of a new deal with Cronulla and potentially ruling out a move to Super League.

