Rumour Mill: Salford Red Devils to sign NRL forward immediately

Salford Red Devils are reportedly set to bolster their pack with the addition of Australian forward Loghan Lewis, according to reports that have emerged on Sunday.

Ahead of their Super League clash with Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon, The Sun have revealed that prop Lewis is set to arrive in the country imminently to hand the Red Devils a mid-season boost in their hopes of reaching this year’s play-offs.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his NRL debut for Canberra Raiders, but has frequently played in the New South Wales Cup in the past two years.

Lewis has made over 20 appearances in that competition, including nine this season – but is now set to continue his career in Super League with a switch to Paul Rowley’s side. He also appeared for the Raiders’ first-team in their NRL pre-season fixture with Parramatta earlier this year.

He will be able to secure a working visa to move to England as a result of the loosening of quota restrictions which occurred earlier this year, which allow players under the age of 25 to come to Super League without featuring in a set number of NRL fixtures.

But any move for Lewis would mean Salford have to let an existing quota player go, with the Red Devils currently having seven overseas players under contract.

That would almost certainly be winger David Nofoaluma, who is heavily rumoured to be on the way to being released despite making just two appearances for the club and arriving mere months ago.

Lewis would provide extra firepower in Salford’s pack – with a deal believed to be for next year as well as this.

