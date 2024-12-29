Salford Red Devils product Jack Holmes is one of a duo to have been signed by North Wales Crusaders for 2025, alongside ex-Swinton Lions man Paddy Jones.

Now 30, and with his 31st birthday coming up in January, Holmes has re-signed for a sixth successive season with the Welsh outfit having donned their colours since 2020.

Joining Super League outfit Salford from local community club Leigh Miners Rangers as a 16-year-old, the utility back spent three seasons in the Red Devils’ youth ranks, but failed to register a first-team appearance.

He then spent time with both Halifax Panthers and Leigh, then still under the ‘Centurions’ tagline, before being handed his first real crack at senior rugby league with Oldham.

Holmes also featured for Rochdale Hornets prior to joining Crusaders, and having secured his signature for the 2025 campaign, head coach Carl Forster said: “Jack was outstanding last year and deservedly won my Player of the Year at the awards evening.

“He can play in multiple positions and play in them all extremely well. I’m hoping that Jack can restart this season where he left off last year.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Championship new boys lock in 2025 squad numbers, including Super League loanee

Salford Red Devils product among duo snapped up by League 1 club for 2025

Holmes will be joined in Forster’s 2025 squad by new recruit Jones, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal in North Wales.

A versatile forward, Jones has previously enjoyed spells with both Gloucestershire All Golds and Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes), but is best known for his time in a Swinton shirt.

Featuring over 50 times for the Lions, he won their in-house ‘Man of Steel’ award in 2019, and having brought him in ahead of the New Year, Crusaders boss Forster said: “It’s great to secure Paddy for the 2025 season.

“I’ve been trying to get him at Crusaders since I joined the club and we always had good talks, but his work commitments meant he couldn’t join.

“I’m made up now he’s with us. He’s a real grafter in the middle of the park and gives us some much needed size.

“He’s been successful at this level before and I’m hoping he can add to that.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former St Helens and NRL playmaker finds new club Down Under ahead of 2025