Championship new boys lock in 2025 squad numbers, including Super League loanee

Championship new boys Hunslet have revealed their squad numbers for 2025 as they prepare for a first campaign in the second tier in a decade.

The Parksiders first won the League 1 play-offs, and then beat Swinton Lions away from home in a unique winner-takes-all promotion/relegation clash, swapping divisions with the Greater Manchester outfit as a result.

Accordingly, Championship rugby league will return to the South Leeds Stadium for the first time since 2015 next year.

And ahead of their return, the West Yorkshire outfit have locked in their squad.

Jimmy Watson, who has been with Hunslet since 2013 and has made more than 200 appearances for the club, retains the #1 shirt.

Notably, the Parksiders opt to head into 2025 without anyone in either the #6 or #7 jerseys, with Scotland international duo Ross Whitmore and Matty Fletcher taking numbers #9 and #10.

Head coach Dean Muir has leaned on former Super League youngsters, with ex-Wakefield Trinity ace Ethan Wood (#11) and former Huddersfield Giants man Sam Campbell (#27) both new recruits.

Muir has also snapped up Australian Kobe Rugless from New South Wales Cup outfit Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles. The young hooker is the son of former London Broncos ace Troy, and he takes shirt number #25 for 2025.

And of the 23 shirts dished out, Noah Booth takes #30 – the final one. Booth, a utility back, has joined Hunslet on a season-long loan from Super League outfit Wakefield.

The Parksiders’ 2025 squad numbers can be seen in full below…

1. Jimmy Watson

2. Mackenzie Scurr

3. Alfie Goddard

4. Billy Jowitt

5. Mackenzie Turner

8. Harvey Hallas

9. Ross Whitmore

10. Matty Fletcher

11. Ethan Wood

12. Aaron Levy

13. Jordan Syme

14. Cam Berry

15. Liam Carr

18. Brad Clavering

19. Liam Welham

20. Joe Gibbons

24. Dean Roberts

25. Kobe Rugless

26. Ethan O’Hanlon

27. Sam Campbell

28. Bailey Arnold

29. Ryan Hall

30. Noah Booth