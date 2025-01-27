2025 League 1 kits: Every shirt released so far

Ben Olawumi
2025 shirts: Goole Vikings (home), Swinton Lions (home), Midlands Hurricanes (home), Rochdale Hornets (away)

From left to right: The 2025 shirts of League 1 clubs Goole Vikings (home), Swinton Lions (home), Midlands Hurricanes (home) and Rochdale Hornets (away) - Image Credits: Goole Vikings, Impact Rugby, Ellgren, ICON Sports

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Here’s a look at every League 1 shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…

Cornwall

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Dewsbury Rams

Home

Dewsbury Rams' 2025 home kit
Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Dewsbury Rams

Away

Dewsbury Rams' 2025 away kit
Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Dewsbury Rams

Goole Vikings

Home

Goole Vikings' 2025 home kit
Goole Vikings’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Goole Vikings

Away

Goole Vikings' 2025 away kit
Goole Vikings’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Goole Vikings

Keighley Cougars

Home

Keighley Cougars' 2025 home kit
Keighley Cougars’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Keighley Cougars

Away

Keighley Cougars' 2025 away kit
Keighley Cougars’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Keighley Cougars

Midlands Hurricanes

Home

Midlands Hurricanes' 2025 home kit
Midlands Hurricanes’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Midlands Hurricanes

Away

Midlands Hurricanes' 2025 away kit
Midlands Hurricanes’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

North Wales Crusaders

Home

North Wales Crusaders' 2025 home kit
North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 home kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders

Away

North Wales Crusaders' 2025 away kit
North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 away kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders

Cup

North Wales Crusaders' 2025 cup kit
North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 cup kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets

Home and Away

Rochdale Hornets' 2025 home and away kits
Rochdale Hornets’ home (blue & red) and away (green & black) kits for 2025 – Image credit: Rochdale Hornets

Swinton Lions

Home

Swinton Lions' 2025 home kit
Swinton Lions’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Swinton Lions

Away

Swinton Lions' 2025 away kit
Swinton Lions’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Swinton Lions

Whitehaven

Home

Whitehaven's 2025 home kit
Whitehaven’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC

Away

Whitehaven's 2025 away kit
Whitehaven’s 2025 away kit – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC

Workington Town

Home

Workington Town's 2025 home kit
Workington Town’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Workington Town

Away

Workington Town's 2025 away kit
Workington Town’s 2025 away kit modelled by Caine Barnes (left) and Jake Carter (right) – Image credit: Workington Town
