2025 League 1 kits: Every shirt released so far
It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.
Here’s a look at every League 1 shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…
Cornwall
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Dewsbury Rams
Home
Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Dewsbury Rams
Away
Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Dewsbury Rams
Goole Vikings
Home
Goole Vikings’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Goole Vikings
Away
Goole Vikings’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Goole Vikings
Keighley Cougars
Home
Keighley Cougars’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Keighley Cougars
Away
Keighley Cougars’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Keighley Cougars
Midlands Hurricanes
Home
Midlands Hurricanes’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Midlands Hurricanes
Away
Midlands Hurricanes’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Midlands Hurricanes
Newcastle Thunder
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
North Wales Crusaders
Home
North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 home kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders
Away
North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 away kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders
Cup
North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 cup kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders
Rochdale Hornets
Home and Away
Rochdale Hornets’ home (blue & red) and away (green & black) kits for 2025 – Image credit: Rochdale Hornets
Swinton Lions
Home
Swinton Lions’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Swinton Lions
Away
Swinton Lions’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Swinton Lions
Whitehaven
Home
Whitehaven’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC
Away
Whitehaven’s 2025 away kit – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC
Workington Town
Home
Workington Town’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Workington Town
Away
Workington Town’s 2025 away kit modelled by Caine Barnes (left) and Jake Carter (right) – Image credit: Workington Town