2025 League 1 kits: Every shirt released so far

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Here’s a look at every League 1 shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…

Cornwall

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Dewsbury Rams

Home

Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Dewsbury Rams

Away

Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Dewsbury Rams

Goole Vikings

Home

Goole Vikings’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Goole Vikings

Away

Goole Vikings’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Goole Vikings

Keighley Cougars

Home

Keighley Cougars’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Keighley Cougars

Away

Keighley Cougars’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Keighley Cougars

Midlands Hurricanes

Home

Midlands Hurricanes’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Midlands Hurricanes

Away

Midlands Hurricanes’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

North Wales Crusaders

Home

North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 home kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders

Away

North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 away kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders

Cup

North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 cup kit (left) and all of North Wales Crusaders’ 2025 kits (right) – Image credit: North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets

Home and Away

Rochdale Hornets’ home (blue & red) and away (green & black) kits for 2025 – Image credit: Rochdale Hornets

Swinton Lions

Home

Swinton Lions’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Swinton Lions

Away

Swinton Lions’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Swinton Lions

Whitehaven

Home

Whitehaven’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC

Away

Whitehaven’s 2025 away kit – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC

Workington Town

Home

Workington Town’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Workington Town

Away