Almost seven years on from his initial ‘retirement’, former St Helens and NRL half-back Luke Walsh has found a new club Down Under for 2025, joining Newcastle Rugby League outfit Macquarie Scorpions.

Walsh – now 37 – made the move to Super League ahead of the 2014 campaign and featured 18 times across all competitions as Saints won the title under Nathan Brown, though didn’t play against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

Having made 120 NRL appearance between Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers prior, the Australian playmaker would spend a further two years with Saints before joining Catalans Dragons.

Becoming a mainstay in Perpignan, he suffered a significant ankle injury in Round 3 of the 2018 campaign against Hull KR, and come the end of April that year, he’d be forced to retire on medical advice.

But since then, Walsh has popped up across the Newcastle Rugby League competition, and he’ll again feature in it come 2025, this time in the shirt of the Scorpions – who finished 10th in an 11-team league in 2024.

LRL RECOMMENDS: St Helens forward reveals injury blow with anticipated return date confirmed

Former St Helens and NRL playmaker finds new club Down Under ahead of 2025

Hailing from the North-Western suburb of Waratah, Walsh saw his signing announced by the Scorpions via Facebook.

The club wrote: ” Big News for Macquarie Scorpions!

“We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Luke Walsh, a player who brings a wealth of experience to the club. With a background in the NRL and Super League, Luke knows what it takes to perform at the highest levels of the game.

“Luke is also here to help develop and guide our talented crop of local juniors as they transition into senior football. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue building for success.

“Welcome to the Scorpions, Luke! 💚🦂”

LRL RECOMMENDS: NRL and England star Dom Young makes code-switch admission as rugby union move rumours addressed