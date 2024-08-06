Salford Red Devils assistant coach Krisnan Inu believes the links surrounding captain Kallum Watkins with a return to Leeds Rhinos are nothing more than ‘rumours trying to get into his head’.

Watkins previously played for the Rhinos between 2008 and 2019, but since his move to Salford has been a key figure in Paul Rowley’s side.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash with St Helens this week, Inu downplayed the speculation linking Watkins with a return to Headingley.

“I literally heard about it two minutes ago before coming in here. I’ve heard nothing of it,” said Inu.

“He’s the captain of our club and I don’t see him going anywhere anytime soon. I think it’s just one of those rumours that are trying to get in his head, which I don’t think will work. There’s nothing from me, so if you want to ask you can hear it from the man himself.”

During his spell in Blue and Amber, Watkins made 259 appearances and helped Leeds win six Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.

He left Headingley to join NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans in 2019, but after two years returned to Super League to join the Red Devils and has since notched 83 appearances for the club.

“I don’t see anyone outmatching our captain”

Since moving to the Red Devils, Watkins has become a key figure in Paul Rowley’s band of merry men. He was named club captain ahead of the 2023 season, and since moving into the back-row has added a new dynamic to Salford’s already exciting attack.

Watkins has also come into some decent form of late, notching two tries in the Red Devils comeback win over Leeds Rhinos at the weekend.

“His game speaks for itself,” Inu said on Watkins’ form.

“He’s not one to go out in public and tell everyone how good he is, that’s our job. I’ll put it out there, I don’t see anyone outmatching our captain in that position at the moment.”

He added: “He always puts his hand up to lead that team every week and do his part us to help across the board and everyone just jumps on board.”

Watkins has been an ever-present in Salford’s side again this season, making 21 appearances thus far.

