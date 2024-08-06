Las Vegas schedule expanded with addition of two surprise international fixtures

The 2025 Las Vegas schedule has been expanded, with an international double-header between the USA and Greece being pencilled in.

USA and Greece will make history when their men’s and women’s teams meet for the first time next year as part of the NRL Las Vegas rugby league festival.

The two nations will play a double-header on Friday, February 28, before two NRL games, one Super League game and a women’s Test match between England and Australia at the Allegiant Stadium the following day.

The USA men’s team will travel to South Africa this December for a two-match Test series ahead of meeting Greece in Las Vegas two months later.

“Competing against Greece presents a significant opportunity for our players to test their skills,” said USA men’s coach Sean Rutgerson.

“This fixture is crucial for offering valuable experiences and growth opportunities to our homegrown talent, challenging them beyond the domestic environment.

“Additionally, the fixture supports our strategic goal of developing and expanding our domestic player pool, ensuring our competitiveness on the international stage, and contributing to the overall health and strength of our domestic competitions.

“We can’t wait to build on the Las Vegas event from last year. The support and excitement keep building.”

USA women’s coach Ady Cooney added: “We’re super excited to play Greece. It’s going to be a great test for us and we’ll get to see how we stack up against a team that’s been competing regularly.”

Meanwhile, Greece men’s coach Steve Georgallis says his side are keen to be a part of the Las Vegas venture.

“We’re really looking forward to travelling to Las Vegas,” he said. “We are planning a training run with the newly formed Los Angeles Roosters, which our main sponsor Nick Politis is also involved with.

“With many of our players near retirement age, this is a great opportunity to have a look at our next generation of players coming through. We will be using a mixture of heritage and domestic players and have also had some that reside in the USA reaching out to us about being involved.”

2025 Las Vegas schedule

Friday, February 28

Women: USA v Greece

Men: USA v Greece

Saturday, March 1

Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

NRL: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors

Women: Australia v England

NRL: Penrith Panthers v Cronulla Sharks

