Leeds Rhinos will hold off until the end of this season before deciding whether or not to offer Ryan Hall a contract for the 2027 season.

Hall’s future is under the microscope, with his contract at AMT Headingley set to expire in the coming months. With several Rhinos players either having signed new deals or agreed to leave to sign elsewhere, Hall is arguably the highest profile player left off-contract in Brad Arthur’s squad.

The 38-year-old is already one of Super League’s oldest players, a record he would improve on even further if he continued playing on into 2027.

But Arthur insists no decision is close.

Ryan Hall future update

The winger has scored six tries in 15 appearances in all competitions for the Rhinos so far this season. Leeds have preferred attacking down their left edge instead, with Maika Sivo benefitting from that on the opposite flank to Hall.

But Arthur stressed there is no decision to be made yet – and strongly hinted that Hall would have a major say in whether or not he goes around again, with Leeds likely to consult him on his own physical condition.

“I’m not sure at the moment,” Arthur said when asked about Hall’s future. “With Hally, at the moment, we’re seeing how he goes and we’ll get closer to the end of the season and see where he where he is with his body.”

Arthur defends Hall’s record

Arthur also insisted he had no worries about the winger’s try-scoring record this season, insisting he has done plenty to contribute to the Rhinos’ performances that have them top of the table at the midway point in 2026.

“It’s not like he’s leaving tries out on the field,” Arthur said of the winger’s exploits.

“Sometimes that’s just the way it goes. I don’t think Hally could have done any more to register any more points. We favour the left side at times a little bit and Ash (Handley) has got a fair bit to play in Maika’s try tally, for example.”

Josh Charnley’s hat-trick last weekend knocked Hall off the top of the try-scoring charts in Super League history. But the Leeds coach insists there has been no internal discussions about helping the winger get back above Charnley and to top spot.

“I haven’t heard anything,” he said.

“It’s great the guys get individual accolades and I’m sure Hally will get back in front one the seat at some stage. But those rewards are nice for individuals but it doesn’t take centre stage. It’s a team sport and that’s what the focus is on, a team performance. If they get some individual honours along the way, that’s great.”

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