Melbourne Storm powerhouse offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Melbourne Storm prop Lazarus Vaalepu.

The 27-year-old forward is off-contract at the end of the season and clubs have been informed that he is available for transfer heading into the 2027 season.

A Samoa representative on two occasions, Vaaelpu comes in at 6ft 3 and 119 kilos, offering genuine size to any interested party.

He has made eleven NRL appearances during his career and is something of a late bloomer, having only made his debut in 2024.

He played seven times for the Storm in their debut season and even made an appearance for the club in their 2024 Grand Final defeat to Penrith Panthers, coming off the bench.

However, Vaalepu has not featured this year and he’s instead been playing reserve grade, doing so for Melbourne’s New South Wales Cup team. He has played ten times, scoring one try. He has averaged 103 metres and 22.8 tackles per game with a tackle success rate of 96.6%. They are currently next to bottom in the NSW competition.

Vaalepu was part of the Samoa squad that suffered a series whitewash in England two years ago. He came off the bench in both games as they lost both games to the English.

As ever, props are likely to be in demand across Super League given it is a position where many clubs routinely look to add reinforcement to their squad.

The fact clubs can now have up to ten overseas players in their squad has made things even more flexible for clubs, which could make Vaalepu an even more attractive proposition to some clubs.

As it stands, no clubs are known to have made a move, but sources have indicated that he has been offered to multiple Super League clubs.

Several players have already agreed to make the switch from NRL to Super League next year. Damian Cook and Mat Fegai will join Castleford Tigers, Morgan Gannon is returning to Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity have secured Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Emre Guler.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!