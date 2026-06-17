Castleford Tigers will be without winger Mikaele Ravalawa again this week due to injury – but Ryan Carr has appeared to hint he still has a role to play at the club despite Jason Qareqare’s new deal.

Ravalawa has struggled with both form and fitness since making the move to Super League at the start of this season. He was one of Castleford’s highest profile signings for Carr, having joined from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In his nine appearances, Ravalawa has just two tries to his name – and his last appearance for the Tigers was almost two months ago at the end of April.

And Carr has confirmed the winger is still troubled by injury.

Ravalawa future and fitness update

When quizzed about Ravalawa’s health on Wednesday, Carr admitted he would again be unavailable for the home clash against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Carr only said: “He’ll still recovering from a knee issue. It’s week to week for him.”

With Qareqare signing a new long-term contract to remain at the Tigers and the likes of Semi Valemei also under contract for 2027, it has prompted questions about whether Ravalawa could be let go.

He is also under contract for next year but the Tigers are understood to be considering moving at least one quota player on to facilitate new signings for next year.

And when asked about Ravalawa’s long-term future, Carr said: “We’re going to create a squad depth where we can have competition for spots every week. We’ve got to get that because we haven’t had that as a club for a few years. When someone has been out it’s been hard to fill it but now we’ve got good players competing against good players.”

Castleford see off interest in Qareqare

Carr admitted he was ‘really happy’ to tie down Qareqare on a new three-year contract, while also confirming that Castleford did see off rival interest to sign him long-term.

That interest came from York Knights, who tabled a deal to sign the winger and bring him back to his hometown club. Qareqare did agree to sign there in 2027 – with Castleford paying a small fee to get him out of that contract, it is understood.

When asked about whether Qareqare had interest from elsewhere, Carr said: “I believe so. I was more focussed on the conversations with the player myself and not worrying about what was going on outside.

“I’m really happy to get it done. Each week I’ve been confident it would happen, so to see him play his best footy here is great. You don’t want to see him cash in on the prime of his career somewhere else.”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!