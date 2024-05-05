Rumour Mill: NRL duo reportedly attracting interest from Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons are keeping tabs on NRL wingers Daniel Tupou and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for 2025, according to reports in France.

Steve McNamara’s side are likely to have a new wing pairing in 2025, with Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies being strongly linked with moves to Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR respectively for next season and beyond.

And according to French publication L’Independant, the Dragons are keeping tabs on Sydney Roosters legend Tupou and New Zealand Warriors flier Watene-Zelezniak as well as being interested in Leeds Rhinos ace Ash Handley.

Tonga international Tupou is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has previously been linked with a move to Super League, whilst New Zealand international Watene-Zelezniak is contracted to the Warriors until the end of 2025. Handley, meanwhile, is currently on a long-term deal with boyhood club Leeds, being contracted to the Headingley club until the end of 2026.

Tupou has scored 148 tries in 248 games for the Roosters since making his NRL debut in 2012. He has represented Tonga in the last three World Cups and has made 10 appearances for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena.

Watene-Zelezniak, meanwhile, has scored 91 tries in 197 NRL games for Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Warriors. He has won 13 caps for New Zealand, representing the Kiwis in the last two World Cups.

Handley’s link to the Dragons comes as a surprise given his long-term deal at Leeds as well as the fact he has only ever played for the Rhinos.

The Dragons look set to lose Johnstone and Davies who are widely reported to be returning to England when their contracts expire at the season’s end, whilst France international winger Fouad Yaha is also off-contract at the end of the season, but it is unclear whether he will sign an extension with the Dragons or move elsewhere.

Catalans have been strongly linked with St Helens stalwart Tommy Makinson, who looks set to make Perpignan his home in 2025 after 14 seasons at Saints.

There is likely to be big change for Steve McNamara’s side for 2025. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that England powerhouse Mike McMeeken would return to homeland on a four-year contract with Wakefield at the end of the current season.

