Wakefield Trinity sign Catalans Dragons powerhouse Mike McMeeken on long-term contract

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of England international Mike McMeeken from Catalans Dragons on a four-year deal from 2025.

The 29-year-old will link up with Trinity upon the expiry of his Catalans contract at the end of the current campaign.

McMeeken has made 76 appearances for the Dragons since arriving from Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, playing in their Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford last year.

On signing for Wakefield from 2025, McMeeken said: “I am thrilled to be joining this new-look Wakefield team in 2025.

“From having a good conversation with Powelly (Daryl Powell) about the direction that the club is going in, it’s a journey that I was extremely keen to be a part of.

“Since Matt’s (Ellis) takeover of the club, I’ve heard nothing but good things both on and off the field.

“It’s great to see that the fans have shown their loyalty by getting behind the team and turning up in their thousands to games.

“I am really excited for this new challenge and building something special at this club with so much history.”

Mike McMeeken signing a ‘statement of intent’ from Wakefield Trinity, says Daryl Powell

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell is someone who knows McMeeken well, with the pair having worked together at Castleford for several years.

On signing McMeeken, Powell said: “I think Mike’s acquisition is a statement of intent from the club.

“He is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and has grown even more since his time in Catalans as a player and as a leader.

“He is an unbelievable player to build a team around and with the pack that we are building at the club his addition is an outstanding piece of recruitment.

“I know him well from coaching him previously and his ability and professionalism are both right at the top level.

“I look forward to working with him again in the Trinity colours as we drive towards establishing Wakefield as a premier club in British rugby league.”

McMeeken made his international debut for England back in 2019 and has won nine caps for his country so far, playing in last autumn’s test series win over Tonga.

