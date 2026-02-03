The referees for the first batch of competitive fixtures this season for Super League clubs have been revealed – with Tara Jones MBE set to officiate a game involving a top-flight team for the first time.

Jones, who was given an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List for her services to the game, will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s Challenge Cup tie at Swinton Lions on Sunday afternoon.

It is a milestone moment for Jones, who has run the line in Super League games before and officiated matches outside of the top flight.

But she will now be the referee for Trinity’s tie over the Pennines, marking the first time she has officiated a game involving a Super League club.

Many of Super League’s full-time officials have been allocated games for the weekend – with Jack Smith refereeing Super League champions Hull KR as they begin the defence of the Challenge Cup at home to Lock Lane on Friday evening.

Liam Moore has one of the highest-profile fixtures of Round Three, as he will officiate Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos on Saturday. Tom Grant will take charge of the all-Yorkshire affair between Doncaster and Castleford.

Then on Sunday, Marcus Griffiths will referee Wigan’s game at Rochdale. Perhaps most interestingly, the standout tie of the round – London versus Bradford – is yet to have an official appointed.

Friday

Hunslet RLFC vs Huddersfield Giants: Denton Arnold, Workington Town vs St Helens: Liam Rush, Sheffield Eagles vs Warrington Wolves: Scott Mikalauskas, Salford RLFC vs Hull FC: Matty Lynn, Lock Lane vs Hull KR: Jack Smith.

Saturday

Doncaster RLFC vs Castleford Tigers: Tom Grant, Widnes Vikings vs Leeds Rhinos: Liam Moore, Barrow Raiders vs York RLFC: Kevin Moore, North Wales Crusaders vs Leigh Leopards: James Vella.

Sunday

Batley Bulldogs vs Catalans Dragons: Ryan Cox, Swinton Lions vs Wakefield Trinity: Tara Jones, Rochdale Hornets vs Wigan Warriors: Marcus Griffiths, London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls: TBC, Halifax Panthers vs Goole Vikings: Luke Bland, Oldham RLFC vs Dewsbury Rams: Jordan Greenhalgh, Keighley Cougars vs Midlands Hurricanes: Jack Woolass.