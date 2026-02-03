Tex Hoy’s NRL return confirmed as ex-Hull FC and Castleford ace labelled ‘quality player’

Tex Hoy’s return to the NRL has officially been confirmed, with Manly Sea Eagles announcing his signing on a train-and-trial deal for the 2026 season.

Full-back Hoy spent three seasons in Super League, split between Hull FC and Castleford Tigers, and racked up 59 appearances across all competitions in the British game.

Scoring 16 tries in the UK, the New South Wales native still had another year left on his contract at Cas, but it was confirmed in early November than he had been released in order to ‘pursue opportunities elsewhere’.

Reports emerged Down Under last week that Hoy had been spotted in training with Manly, and now, a deal has come to fruition.

Having turned 26 in November, Hoy already has 29 NRL games on his CV. All of those 29 appearances came for Newcastle Knights between 2020 and 2022, with five tries scored at first-grade level Down Under to date.

With a train-and-trial contract inked, he will likely feature for Manly‘s second string in the New South Wales Cup as he attempts to earn himself an NRL deal, either with the club or elsewhere.

The Sea Eagles finished tenth on the NRL ladder last term under the tutelage of head coach Anthony Seibold, who is no stranger to the British game himself having donned a shirt for both London Broncos and Hull KR during his playing career.

As the club announced Hoy’s signing, Seibold said: “Tex has shown that he’s a quality player, and we’re happy to have him with us.

“He’s on a train-and-trial deal, which gives him the opportunity to work hard and take advantage of any opportunity which may come his way.”