Veteran former Super League powerhouse lands new NRL deal for 2026

Former Catalans Dragons man Sio Siua Taukeiaho has been handed a new one-year deal for 2026 by NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles, with his consistency hailed by head coach Anthony Seibold.

Veteran forward Taukeiaho, who will turn 34 in January, joined Manly ahead of the 2025 campaign and went on to feature 21 times in their colours.

He linked up with the Sea Eagles on the back of a disastrous injury-hit stint in Super League with Catalans which produced just ten appearances in 18 months before he was released following an internal disciplinary issue.

Having formed part of Sydney Roosters’ back-to-back NRL winning squads in 2018 and 2019, next season will be the tenth of his career playing at first-grade level Down Under.

Born in Auckland, Taukeiaho has one international appearance on his CV for New Zealand, made back in 2015 against England in Hull.

It’s Tonga who he has a wealth of experience donning the shirt of though, with 15 appearances in their colours between 2014 and 2022.

After penning his new deal with the Sea Eagles, he said: “I’m really happy to have signed on at Manly for another year.

“It’s a terrific a group we’ve got here, both players and staff, and I think the future looks bright.

“I’ve enjoyed the break, my body feels good, so pre-season here we come.”

The 33-year-old has 216 first-grade appearances under his belt in total, with 190 of those coming in the NRL between the New Zealand Warriors, the Roosters and Manly.

Now just ten games off the landmark of 200 NRL appearances, Sea Eagles boss Seibold had nothing but praise for Taukeiaho as he said: “Siua was tremendous for the team in his first year back in the NRL.

“(He made) effort after effort and (was) just so consistent with his performances.

“We had a lot of injuries to our middles last season, so Siua’s contribution to the team became even more important.

“He’s one of our leaders who shows the way week in, week out, so it’s great for the club to have Siua on deck for another season.”