Tommy ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic is set for a stunning u-turn, and will pen a bumper contract extension to remain with Manly Sea Eagles beyond the end of 2026, according to reports Down Under.

Mona Vale-born Trbojevic has spent his entire career to date with boyhood club Manly, making his first-grade bow back in April 2015 against Canberra Raiders and going on to earn the Dally M Medal in 2021

Now 28, the full-back – who is also able to slot into the centres and out on the wing – has made 170 NRL appearances and established himself as one of the competition’s highest-paid players Down Under, though has seen injuries blight him in recent years.

On an eye-catching salary of $1.1 million AUD – or roughly £530,000 – per season, he is currently contracted until the end of the 2026 campaign, but was reportedly open to offers for a move to Super League in 2027.

Warrington Wolves were believed to be among the interested parties, with Manly’s ongoing salary cap challenges meaning they faced an uphill task to keep hold of him.

But ahead of the November 1 date at which Trbojevic is openly able to negotiate with other clubs as an off-contract player, reports in Australia now suggest that Manly will manage to table an offer his way which will keep the superstar with them.

Tom Trbojevic set for stunning u-turn as transfer D-Day looms

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that, subject to approval from the Sea Eagles’ board, Trbojevic will be offered a three-year extension worth circa $2.5 million AUD (£1.22 million).

Kangaroos and New South Wales representative Trbojevic’s potential earnings over those three years could also increase by as much as $500,000 AUD (£244,610) more if the NRL’s salary cap and broadcast deal increases.

Of course, the star – who will turn 29 in October – still has to agree and put pen to paper on that deal, and if he doesn’t do so by November 1, he will be able to openly negotiate with other clubs.

But the belief is that he will indeed sign, and remain with his boyhood club beyond the end of next season.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Why Jared Waerea-Hargreaves faces nervous wait over tackle that could end career

👉 Victor Radley saga takes latest twist as Players Association step in

👉 Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era with Hull KR still one behind Hull FC after League Leaders’ Shield triumph

👉 St George Illawarra Dragons star cleared for Super League move after unique Home Office approval granted

👉 Paul Wellens drops St Helens recruitment hint as difficulties in market outlined