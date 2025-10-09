Huddersfield Giants have announced the signing of Chris Patolo from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles, with the prop penning a two-year deal.

24-year-old Patolo has 27 NRL appearances on his CV, with all of those coming in the colours of Canterbury Bulldogs.

Making his first-grade bow for the Bulldogs back in July 2021 against Manly, he eventually departed and linked up with the Sea Eagles on a train-and-trial deal ahead of 2025.

The front-rower’s time with Manly didn’t yield any NRL playing time, and instead he spent 2025 representing them at second-grade level in the New South Wales Cup, scoring one try in 20 appearances.

Now, he will step into the British game for the first time as he joins the Giants, signing on the dotted line until the end of 2027.

Huddersfield Giants swoop to sign forward from Down Under as length of contract confirmed

Patolo has previously donned a shirt for both the Mount Pritchard Mounties and the Bulldogs’ reserves in the NSW Cup as well as Manly’s second string.

As his move to Super League was confirmed, he said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Huddersfield and really excited to make the move over to the Super League.

“The challenge excites me and I’m ready to connect with the community and play in front of the Huddersfield fans.

“I can’t wait to meet the boys and rip in to pre-season, it’s a new environment for me and one I’m keen to get stuck into.”

Having averaged 92 metres per game in the NSW Cup this term and recorded a 96.5% tackle efficiency, Patolo becomes Huddersfield’s third confirmed recruit ahead of 2026.

He follows Niall Evalds, whose loan from Hull KR has been made permanent, and Mathieu Cozza – who has joined the Giants following his departure from fellow Super League side Wakefield Trinity.

Head coach Luke Robinson added: “We’re unbelievably excited to get Chris on board.

“At 24, he’s still got loads of development left in him, he’s learnt a lot in his early years within the NRL, he can get us on the front foot and win the ruck for us.

“He’s got great leg speed, and is a strong middle which is exactly what we’re looking for, he moves extremely well for a big man, he’s also good in defence and can put a great shot in.”